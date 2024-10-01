Ukraine expresses outrage at IOC Vice President Samaranch's statement on possible renewal of Russia's membership: details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine are outraged by the statements of Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. vice president of the International Olympic Committee and candidate for the post of IOC president regarding the possible return of the Russian Federation to the international sports community, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Details

The IOC Vice President demonstrated his contempt not only for Ukraine, but also for the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter, stating that it is necessary to "work very hard" to "immediately" restore Russia's membership in the International Olympic Committee after it returns to compliance with the Charter, and hiding behind the fact that the IOC should not "take sides" in conflicts, and that Russian aggression is only one of the "more than forty" armed conflicts in the world.

"We believe that such statements indicate the IOC Vice President's lack of awareness of Russian aggression or his desire to justify the aggressor, which is incompatible with his desire to take the post of President of the International Olympic Committee. The leader of the Olympic movement must adhere to the principles of peace, justice and respect for international law.

We must recall that the sanctions, isolation and suspension of the Russian Federation from international sporting events took place in response to its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine and atrocities that Europe has not seen since World War II," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry added that as of now, this reason has not changed in any way - Russia has not stopped its aggression and atrocities. It continues its brutal war against Ukraine, which has already resulted in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including more than 500 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, and the damage and destruction of more than 500 sports facilities in Ukraine, including 16 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training bases.

"Against the backdrop of their country's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, Russian sports officials continue their aggressive rhetoric and demonstrate Russia's complete unwillingness to adhere to the principles of peace and respect. This is yet another confirmation of the well-known fact that sport in the Russian Federation is a continuation of state policy and is used by the Russian authorities as a tool for propaganda of war and hybrid influence.

Proposals for the possible return of Russian athletes to the international sports community are categorically unacceptable and outrageous," the statement said.

The diplomatic mission reminded that the Olympic movement is based on the principles of peace, respect and mutual understanding between peoples. Proposals to return Russia to the international sports community without fulfilling its international obligations and ending its aggression against Ukraine undermine these principles.

"We call on the IOC and its members to remain true to Olympic values and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from returning to international competitions as long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues.

We insist on maintaining and strengthening the existing sanctions against the sports federations of Russia and Belarus, as well as the citizens of these countries.

We express our sincere gratitude to the international community for supporting Ukraine in this difficult time and look forward to further solidarity in the struggle for peace and justice," the statement reads.

Recall

Earlier, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, a candidate for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, said that the organization should consider reinstating Russia's rights after it complies with all compliance standards.