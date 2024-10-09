ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine expects to hold Peace Summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to take part in it - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Ukraine expects to hold Peace Summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to take part in it - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey announced plans to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of the year. The format involves third parties, without direct bilateral negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine expects to hold a Peace Summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to take part in it, but without any direct bilateral talks with Russia. Bodnar said this during a briefing, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

"One of the most important goals of this summit is to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. We are not talking here about a format where Ukraine and Russia sit across from each other and Ukraine listens to Russia's demands. What we are seeing now is that the international community will sit down with Ukraine and create a list of steps that can be taken to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, and they will discuss what demands to make to Russia based on this list. It will not be a direct bilateral meeting, it will most likely be in a format where third parties will also be involved and negotiations will be conducted through third parties. We hope to hold this summit by the end of the year," Bodnar said.

He added that Turkey, which sought to maintain warm relations with both Ukraine and Russia during the war, would be an important participant because of its experience in mediating other conflicts.

The newspaper writes that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.

"A Turkish diplomatic source said he would reiterate Ankara's position there that any peace talks must involve both sides for a fair and lasting solution," the publication notes.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna reported that Ukraine will not host the Second Global Peace Summitnext month, which was expected in November.

