Ukraine exempts energy recovery equipment from VAT and customs duties: what goods are on the list
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of energy equipment exempt from VAT and customs duties when imported into Ukraine. This applies to goods for the restoration of energy infrastructure under the agreements of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.
The relevant resolution "Some Issues of Implementation of Clause 937 of Section XXI ‘Final and Transitional Provisions’ of the Customs Code of Ukraine and Clause 881 of Subsection 2 of Section XX ‘Transitional Provisions’ of the Tax Code of Ukraine" was approved at a meeting of the Government.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, these goods include oil and oil products, hydraulic turbines, various pumps, engines and generators, power generating sets, transformers, batteries, electrical equipment, electrical appliances, vehicles, including trucks and self-propelled vehicles, tools and other goods necessary to restore the damaged energy infrastructure.
This document also approves the developed procedure for confirming transactions for the import of goods into Ukraine, which relates to transactions financed by the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat at the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.
According to Mr. Galushchenko, the exemption from tax and customs duties on energy equipment and other goods imported with donor assistance will help speed up the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by hostile attacks. This will help ensure a stable heating season and maintain reliable energy supply to Ukrainian citizens, businesses and critical infrastructure.
