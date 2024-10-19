Ukraine exempts energy recovery equipment from VAT and customs duties: what goods are on the list

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 2828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37290 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141393 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190387 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118930 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353082 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177807 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147621 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196827 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125887 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Ukraine exempts energy recovery equipment from VAT and customs duties: what goods are on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54101 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of energy equipment exempt from VAT and customs duties when imported into Ukraine. This applies to goods for the restoration of energy infrastructure under the agreements of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Ukraine exempts energy recovery equipment from VAT and customs duties: what goods are on the list

Ukraine has approved a list of power equipment and other goods for the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities that are exempt from VAT and import duties when imported into Ukraine under agreements financed by the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The relevant resolution "Some Issues of Implementation of Clause 937 of Section XXI ‘Final and Transitional Provisions’ of the Customs Code of Ukraine and Clause 881 of Subsection 2 of Section XX ‘Transitional Provisions’ of the Tax Code of Ukraine" was approved at a meeting of the Government.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, these goods include oil and oil products, hydraulic turbines, various pumps, engines and generators, power generating sets, transformers, batteries, electrical equipment, electrical appliances, vehicles, including trucks and self-propelled vehicles, tools and other goods necessary to restore the damaged energy infrastructure.

Which charging stations and power banks are exempt from VAT and duty - explanation of the new rules31.07.24, 17:09 • 107763 views

This document also approves the developed procedure for confirming transactions for the import of goods into Ukraine, which relates to transactions financed by the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat at the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

According to Mr. Galushchenko, the exemption from tax and customs duties on energy equipment and other goods imported with donor assistance will help speed up the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by hostile attacks. This will help ensure a stable heating season and maintain reliable energy supply to Ukrainian citizens, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister19.10.24, 14:24 • 21395 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

