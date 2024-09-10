Ukraine does not plan to use hryvnia issue - Prime Minister

Ukraine does not plan to use the hryvnia issue, although moderate and controlled emission is allowed under the IMF program during the war. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There is no need to make a tragedy out of moderate issuance during the war. Even the IMF program states that moderate, controlled issuance is allowed during the war. We are not going to use this tool, but right now we need to be very careful and not succumb to any manipulations and panic - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister praised the financial and macro-financial policies implemented by the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank and the IMF, emphasizing that they are "very balanced and prudent".

We are doing it. This is what our partners are asking us to do - to raise taxes. Because it is our responsibility. It is our responsibility to finance the Ukrainian army and no one else's - Shmyhal emphasized.

The Cabinet of Ministers sees an increase in the military tax as one of the sources of funding for the Ukrainian army and the issue of fair distribution of the military tax in Ukrainian society among Ukrainians.

