The government sees an increase in the military fee as one of the sources of funding for the army

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74179 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44717 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55260 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84088 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62321 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214447 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202526 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150231 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149460 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153523 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144440 views
The government sees an increase in the military fee as one of the sources of funding for the army

The government sees an increase in the military fee as one of the sources of funding for the army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25777 views

The government is considering increasing the military tax as a source of funding for the Armed Forces. Prime Minister Shmyhal said that an additional UAH 500 billion is needed for the army by the end of the year and that the fee should be distributed fairly among Ukrainians.

The Cabinet of Ministers sees an increase in the military tax and the issue of fair distribution of the military tax in Ukrainian society among Ukrainians as one of the sources of funding for the Ukrainian army. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal  at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .

As for this year's and 2025's budgets, there is war. We understand that when we were planning the 2024 budget together with the IMF, one of the partners' forecasts was that the war would last until the summer of 2024. Accordingly, the budget planned military spending as it is now. But we have ongoing mobilization, we have ongoing vacancies in our Armed Forces, which requires more funding, and we know that funding for each of our soldiers costs UAH 1.2 million for the budget. So, when we recruit people, we have to increase the budget of our Armed Forces

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the figure of UAH 500 billion that was announced and presented is the deficit that the Armed Forces need by the end of this year.

Increase in the state budget by UAH 500 billion: Rada adopts draft law as a basis03.09.24, 13:38 • 17512 views

Next year, our plan should take into account these realities and how we will go through this year. This is what we are discussing with the IMF, how we will go about it. Our partners do not provide funds for the Armed Forces. We have to finance it ourselves. We find resources both in domestic borrowing and in other financial instruments. But it is important that Ukraine finances the Ukrainian army on its own, so one of the sources we see is an increase in the military fee and the issue of fair distribution of the military fee in Ukrainian society among Ukrainians. This is actually what the Cabinet of Ministers submitted as a proposal

- Shmyhal said.

He is convinced that the parliament will carefully consider this proposal, this draft law, which was discussed on the basis of the specialized committee.

I am convinced that we will finance our army without delays and without deficits. This change in taxation will be in effect for the next year, it will provide an additional resource for the budget, but next year we are also counting on 50 billion from confiscated Russian assets as a safety cushion that will be used both to finance the budget deficit and for our military needs

- the Prime Minister noted.

Prime Minister on the IMF mission: difficult negotiations and discussions on what the budget should be like in 202510.09.24, 14:24 • 15355 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics

