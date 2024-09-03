Increase in the state budget by UAH 500 billion: Rada adopts draft law as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the government's draft lawthat provides for a UAH 500 billion increase in the state budget in 2024.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11417.

Details

The Rada adopted in the first reading only the draft law No. 11417 to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion this year. It was adopted as a basis for 301 - Zheleznyak said.

He noted that the law is currently in the form submitted by the government, but that it will be amended for the second reading in accordance with the recommendations made by the committee.

As stated in the explanatory note to the draft law, it proposes to adjust the expenditure part of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 434 billion 603.5 million, including an increase in expenditures under certain budget programs by UAH 500 billion 311.9 million (including UAH 495,311.9 million for the security and defense sector) and a reduction in expenditures and loans by UAH 65 million 708.4 thousand.

Recall

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments.