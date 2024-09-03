ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122742 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126285 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206644 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155332 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143958 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190841 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105160 views

Actual
Increase in the state budget by UAH 500 billion: Rada adopts draft law as a basis

Increase in the state budget by UAH 500 billion: Rada adopts draft law as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17513 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law to increase the state budget by UAH 500 billion in 2024. The draft law envisages an increase in expenditures by UAH 500.3 billion, of which UAH 495.3 billion is for the security and defense sector.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the government's draft lawthat provides for a UAH 500 billion increase in the state budget in 2024.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11417.

Details

The Rada adopted in the first reading only the draft law No. 11417 to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion this year. It was adopted as a basis for 301

- Zheleznyak said. 

He noted that the law is currently in the form submitted by the government, but that it will be amended for the second reading in accordance with the recommendations made by the committee.

As stated in the explanatory note to the draft law, it proposes to adjust the expenditure part of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 434 billion 603.5 million, including an increase in expenditures under certain budget programs by UAH 500 billion 311.9 million (including UAH 495,311.9 million for the security and defense sector) and a reduction in expenditures and loans by UAH 65 million 708.4 thousand.

Recall

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising