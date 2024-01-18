Ukraine coordinated with Austria on the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and the EU accession schedule
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Austria have coordinated steps to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine and the timetable for Ukraine's accession to the EU, as stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Ukraine and Austria have coordinated joint steps to achieve the goals of using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine and the schedule for Ukraine's accession to the EU for the first half of this year. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Davos, UNN reports.
I met with my Austrian counterpart Schallenberg in Davos to discuss the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine and the timetable for Ukraine's accession to the EU for the first half of 2024. We agreed that both goals are priorities and coordinated joint steps to achieve them
