Ukraine concedes twice to Romania in three minutes: the score is 3-0

In the match against Romania, the Ukrainian national team conceded twice in three minutes. The goals were scored by Rezvan Marin and Dennis Dregus. The score in the match is 3-0 in favor of the Romanians, reports UNN.

Details

In the 53rd minute, the Romanian national team player carried the ball to the center of the field, then passed to Raciu, who passed to Man. Man began to move to the center to shoot on goal, but Mykola Shaparenko got in his way, but the ball bounced to Rezvan Marin, who quickly got on the ball and shot hard into the bottom corner of Andriy Lunin's goal.

In the 56th minute, Romanian striker Dregus tripled his team's lead. Thus, the score in the match was 3-0.

Recall

In the 29th minute, Romanian striker Nicolae Stancu opened the scoring in the Romania-Ukraine match after a mistake by Andriy Lunin.