$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180605 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225932 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139095 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366305 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181148 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149315 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197750 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 84161 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84676 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104141 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10980 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15258 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36424 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38103 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 48286 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine as a trigger for the "anti-Russia" project is a conspiracy theory of Russian propaganda - SPRAVDI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33426 views

Ukraine is waging a defensive war against Russian aggression, and statements about a Western "anti-Russian" project that uses Ukraine as a trigger are a conspiracy theory invented by Russian propaganda.

Ukraine as a trigger for the "anti-Russia" project is a conspiracy theory of Russian propaganda - SPRAVDI

It is not true that the final goal of the "anti-Russia" project for Western countries and Ukrainian politicians is that Ukraine should only become a trigger for systemic changes within Russia. Ukraine is waging a defensive war, and the consequences for the aggressor state are the result of the Kremlin's criminal policy. This is stated by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security , reports UNN.

Details

The West wants to break Russia into 10-20 parts with the help of Ukraine". This is not true, according to a report by the SPRAVDI TV channel.

Refutation and explanation of the Center:

Lies: The final goal of the anti-Russia project for Western countries and Ukrainian politicians is that Ukraine should become a trigger for systemic changes within Russia. SPRAVDI's post says that this is what Kremlin propagandists write with reference to political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko.

This is part of the Kremlin's narrative that in Ukraine, Moscow is allegedly at war with the "Anglo-Saxons" and NATO, not against the Ukrainian people.

The goal is to justify the genocidal war and convince Ukrainians that "their main enemy is in Washington, not Moscow.

russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI07.03.24, 06:37 • 101529 views

Truth: Statements that the West is allegedly implementing an "anti-Russia project" in Ukraine to destroy Russia are an old conspiracy theory invented by Russian propaganda, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security notes.

In fact, the Center emphasizes, Ukraine is waging a defensive war and all the consequences that have already befallen and will befall the aggressor state in the future will be the result of the Kremlin's criminal and adventurous policies, not the mythical "conspiracy of Western elites.

OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people30.06.24, 10:47 • 25630 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40