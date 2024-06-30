It is not true that the final goal of the "anti-Russia" project for Western countries and Ukrainian politicians is that Ukraine should only become a trigger for systemic changes within Russia. Ukraine is waging a defensive war, and the consequences for the aggressor state are the result of the Kremlin's criminal policy. This is stated by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security , reports UNN.

Details

The West wants to break Russia into 10-20 parts with the help of Ukraine". This is not true, according to a report by the SPRAVDI TV channel.

Refutation and explanation of the Center:

Lies: The final goal of the anti-Russia project for Western countries and Ukrainian politicians is that Ukraine should become a trigger for systemic changes within Russia. SPRAVDI's post says that this is what Kremlin propagandists write with reference to political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko.

This is part of the Kremlin's narrative that in Ukraine, Moscow is allegedly at war with the "Anglo-Saxons" and NATO, not against the Ukrainian people.

The goal is to justify the genocidal war and convince Ukrainians that "their main enemy is in Washington, not Moscow.

Truth: Statements that the West is allegedly implementing an "anti-Russia project" in Ukraine to destroy Russia are an old conspiracy theory invented by Russian propaganda, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security notes.

In fact, the Center emphasizes, Ukraine is waging a defensive war and all the consequences that have already befallen and will befall the aggressor state in the future will be the result of the Kremlin's criminal and adventurous policies, not the mythical "conspiracy of Western elites.

