Ukraine and Sweden agree on equipment for distributed generation and cooperation in the RES sector

Sweden will explore the possibility of supplying distributed generation equipment to Ukraine. Swedish businesses are also ready to deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the field of renewable energy. this was discussed during a meeting between the minister of energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the delegation of Sweden headed by the minister for International Cooperation and foreign trade of the country Johan Forssell, reports UNN with reference to The Ministry of Energy.

Details

At the meeting, Galushchenko familiarized the Swedish side with the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system, which has developed as a result of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

We lost about 9 kW of power, most affected by thermal and hydrogenation, power transmission substations. Now we are forced to apply restrictions for consumers. But the enemy does not stop its attacks, so we are working to maximize the generation capacity until next winter. Every additional megawatt is important - he said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy noted that, in addition to repairs, preparatory work is being carried out at damaged facilities to increase distributed generation capacities – the installation of gas turbines, gas piston installations and renewable energy facilities.

Johan Forssell stressed that support for Ukraine is one of the key priorities of Sweden's foreign policy, and it will continue. Following the meeting, he noted that the Swedish side will study the possibility of supplying distributed generation equipment to Ukraine.

Representatives of Swedish business present at the meeting also noted their readiness to deepen cooperation with Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the prospects of cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

Galushchenko thanked Sweden for supporting the Ukrainian energy sector and contributing to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. The Ministry of energy reminded that Sweden has already contributed more than 25 million euros to the Fund and announced an additional contribution of 42.5 million euros. In addition, 12.7 million euros will be allocated to support energy through the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine.

We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector