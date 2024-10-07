Ukraine and Slovakia signed a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector: what it provides for

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165320 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136922 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142593 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172109 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96415 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109036 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111134 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41523 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199498 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188459 views
Ukraine and Slovakia signed a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector: what it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25165 views

The Ministers of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document envisages cooperation in the areas of livestock production, breeding, exports and research.

The Ministers of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval and Slovakia's Richard Takacs have signed a memorandum of cooperation that provides for cooperation in the areas of livestock, breeding, exports and research, the minister announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture and food industry with the Minister of Agriculture of Slovakia Richard Takacs. In particular, we are talking about cooperation at the level of associations and farmers of our countries and strengthening direct horizontal ties between them. In addition, we will work together in the areas of animal breeding, plant breeding, and export development between the two countries. We will also pay attention to scientific research in agriculture," Koval said.

Koval said he invited his Slovak counterpart to join the support of Ukrainian agricultural producers in the frontline regions. "It's not just about grant support, but, for example, about opening joint Ukrainian-Slovak enterprises for deep processing," he said.

He also said that they agreed to work together to counteract hostile disinformation about Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Ukrainian and Slovak farmers need to understand each other. This is the key to long and mutually beneficial cooperation. The experience of our partners is important to us. At the same time, we also have something to share. Our farmers continue sowing and harvesting in extremely difficult conditions, while Ukraine continues to ensure food security for the world," the Minister said.

The signing of the memorandum took place within the second round of joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia. 

Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava - Shmyhal07.10.24, 15:54 • 12682 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

