Ukraine and Slovakia signed a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector: what it provides for

The Ministers of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval and Slovakia's Richard Takacs have signed a memorandum of cooperation that provides for cooperation in the areas of livestock, breeding, exports and research, the minister announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture and food industry with the Minister of Agriculture of Slovakia Richard Takacs. In particular, we are talking about cooperation at the level of associations and farmers of our countries and strengthening direct horizontal ties between them. In addition, we will work together in the areas of animal breeding, plant breeding, and export development between the two countries. We will also pay attention to scientific research in agriculture," Koval said.

Koval said he invited his Slovak counterpart to join the support of Ukrainian agricultural producers in the frontline regions. "It's not just about grant support, but, for example, about opening joint Ukrainian-Slovak enterprises for deep processing," he said.

He also said that they agreed to work together to counteract hostile disinformation about Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Ukrainian and Slovak farmers need to understand each other. This is the key to long and mutually beneficial cooperation. The experience of our partners is important to us. At the same time, we also have something to share. Our farmers continue sowing and harvesting in extremely difficult conditions, while Ukraine continues to ensure food security for the world," the Minister said.

The signing of the memorandum took place within the second round of joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia.

