Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railroad connection between Kyiv and Bratislava with a continuation to Vienna with a change at the Chop station. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are planning to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava with a continuation to Vienna with a change at the Chop station. Another project is the development of a cross-border railway route Chop - Cierna nad Tisou. We are developing the infrastructure of this border crossing point to increase its capacity - Shmyhal said.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced significant progress in the implementation of agreements with Slovakia. The Framework Program for Slovakia's Participation in Ukraine's Reconstruction was approved, and eight bilateral documents are expected to be finalized.