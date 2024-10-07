ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142593 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181398 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172110 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Actual
Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12682 views

Ukraine and Slovakia are planning to launch an alternative railroad connection between Kyiv and Bratislava with an extension to Vienna via Chop. The cross-border route Chop-Cierna nad Tisou will also be developed.

Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative railroad connection between Kyiv and Bratislava with a continuation to Vienna with a change at the Chop station. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are planning to launch an alternative railway connection Kyiv-Bratislava with a continuation to Vienna with a change at the Chop station. Another project is the development of a cross-border railway route Chop - Cierna nad Tisou. We are developing the infrastructure of this border crossing point to increase its capacity

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced significant progress in the implementation of agreements with Slovakia. The Framework Program for Slovakia's Participation in Ukraine's Reconstruction was approved, and eight bilateral documents are expected to be finalized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

