Ukraine and Poland are working on a treaty on security guarantees - Ambassador Zvarych

Ukraine and Poland are working on a treaty on security guarantees - Ambassador Zvarych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16276 views

Ukraine and Poland are working on a security guarantee agreement that will clearly define the tasks and actions of both countries to strengthen security.

Ukraine is working with Poland on a security guarantee agreement that will clearly define the tasks and actions of Poland and Ukraine to strengthen security. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with Sestry, UNN reports.

Details

"All our agreements between Ukraine and Poland are large. We have no small agreements, because they are all very important. And if you (the journalist - ed.) are talking about this fundamental agreement of 1992, which we want to modify a little bit to the current realities, then the work on this document is very painstaking and it continues," Zvarych said.

Poland is considering a new treaty with Ukraine to replace the 1992 agreement06.04.24, 06:42 • 113266 views

According to him, as of now, it is being worked out on the Polish side.

But we also pay a lot of attention to the preparation of a security assurance treaty. Poland joined the Group of Seven declaration adopted last year during the NATO Summit in Vilnius. One of the provisions of this declaration is the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees. We are working with Poland on such an agreement, which will clearly outline the tasks and actions of Poland and Ukraine to strengthen security. We hope that this document will be finalized as soon as possible, because it is a document about what concerns us all today and now

- Zvarych said.

AddendumAddendum

On April 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda reassured Ukraine of Poland's supportand announced the signing of a security agreement between the two countries once the negotiations are completed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
g7G7
vilniusVilnius
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

