Ukraine and Hyundai Engineering to cooperate in the construction of nuclear facilities

"Energoatom and the South Korean company Hyundai Hyundai Engineering & Construction signed a memorandum of cooperation. According to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, deepening cooperation with the South Korean company will help Energoatom in the construction of new nuclear facilities in Ukraine. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Energoatom, UNN reports.

On May 13, 2024, in the presence of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Hyung Tae Kim, CEO of Energoatom Petro Kotin and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai E&C Yeon Choi signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Kotin noted that deepening cooperation with the South Korean company will help Energoatom in the construction of new nuclear facilities in Ukraine. He also expressed hope that NNEGC will implement large infrastructure and restoration projects using Hyundai's technologies and experience.

It is important that together with the Korean side we sign this memorandum during the war and move forward without waiting for its end. I am confident that together we will build an energy sector in Ukraine that will meet the best international standards - emphasized Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Hyun Tae Kim said that the South Korean government is working to help Ukraine overcome the energy crisis. He also added that the expansion of partnership between the companies would facilitate the exchange of nuclear technologies and experience between the countries.



"Energoatom starts construction of two new power units at South Ukrainian NPP