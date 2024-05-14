Ukraine and Hyundai Engineering to cooperate in the construction of nuclear facilities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
NNEGC Energoatom and the South Korean company Hyundai Engineering & Construction signed a memorandum of cooperation that will help Energoatom in the construction of new nuclear facilities in Ukraine

"Energoatom and the South Korean company Hyundai Hyundai Engineering & Construction signed a memorandum of cooperation. According to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, deepening cooperation with the South Korean company will help Energoatom in the construction of new nuclear facilities in Ukraine.  This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Energoatom, UNN reports. 

Details 

On May 13, 2024, in the presence of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Hyung Tae Kim, CEO of Energoatom Petro Kotin and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai E&C Yeon Choi signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Kotin noted that deepening cooperation with the South Korean company will help Energoatom in the construction of new nuclear facilities in Ukraine. He also expressed hope that NNEGC will implement large infrastructure and restoration projects using Hyundai's technologies and experience. 

 It is important that together with the Korean side we sign this memorandum during the war and move forward without waiting for its end. I am confident that together we will build an energy sector in Ukraine that will meet the best international standards

- emphasized Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Hyun Tae Kim said that the South Korean government is working to help Ukraine overcome the energy crisis. He also added that the expansion of partnership between the companies would facilitate the exchange of nuclear technologies and experience between the countries.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

