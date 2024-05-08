"Energoatom starts construction of two new power units at South Ukrainian NPP

"Energoatom is starting preparatory work for the construction of new power units at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. This was stated by the acting chairman of the board of Energoatom during a working visit to the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, the company's press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two new power units No. 4 and No. 5 will be built at the South Ukrainian NPP, which currently operates three power units with a total capacity of 3000 MW, using Westinghouse's AR1000 technology.

We are starting preparations for the construction of two new power units at the site of the South Ukrainian NPP. Given Ukraine's urgent need for modern, reliable generation and a long construction cycle, we must start this process today, carry out engineering and pre-design work, make the necessary calculations, etc. I would like to remind you that according to the Energy Strategy of Ukraine, we need to have 24 GW of nuclear capacity by 2050, - Petro Kotin said.

These preparatory works and all expenses for the construction of new nuclear power units are carried out at the expense of Energoatom. Energoatom does not use funds from the state and local budgets, as well as funds or equipment allocated for the restoration of the national energy infrastructure affected by Russian shelling.

Addendum

Energoatom and Westinghouse have agreed to build nine new power units in Ukraine using AR1000 technology. In April 2024, the first cube of concrete for the infrastructure of power unit No. 5 was laid at Khmelnytsky NPP.