Typhoon Shanshan leaves at least six dead in Japan

Typhoon Shanshan in Japan has already weakened to a tropical storm, but still continues to dump heavy rains as it slowly moves across Japan. Up to six people have already died due to landslides. UNN writes about this with reference to CNA.

Details

The storm, which came from the sea and became one of the strongest in recent decades, hit the island of Kyushu on Thursday. The first gusts of wind that reached land reached 252 km/h, but on Friday they weakened to 108 km/h.

On Tuesday, the first landslide occurred in Aichi Prefecture, killing three members of the same family. On Friday, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that two more people were reported dead and two missing.

He said eight people were seriously injured and 70 sustained minor injuries, many from broken glass and debris as the typhoon shattered windows and tore tiles from roofs.

Almost 200 buildings were damaged.

Recall

The powerful typhoon "Shanshan" hit southwestern Japan. It struck the city of Satsuma Sendai on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu. Typhoon "Shanshan" is classified as "very strong" - it brought heavy rain and wind, which destroyed some houses.

