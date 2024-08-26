Two wounded in Vinnytsia region due to Russian attack, drones and missiles shot down in the region - RMA

During the attack by Russian troops, 15 drones and 22 cruise missiles flew over Vinnytsia region, 2 drones and 4 missiles were shot down, and 8 drones disappeared. However, there were hits to critical infrastructure, a school and houses were damaged, and two civilians were wounded, the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, reported on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

"In total, 15 UAVs and 22 combat aircraft flew over the territory of the region. Of these, 2 UAVs were preliminarily confirmed to have been shot down by air defense (8 were lost) and 4 were downed by cruise missiles. Unfortunately, there were hits to critical infrastructure. The blast wave also damaged the windows and roofs of one school and private houses. There are two civilians with moderate injuries. There is no information about the dead," Zabolotna reported .

According to her, all services are working to eliminate the consequences. Electricity and water supply are being restored, she said. "Pyrotechnic crews of the ARZ JV are inspecting the areas of impacts and falls for explosives. The fires caused by the hits have been localized and extinguished," Zabolotna added.

"Railroad traffic, which was stopped as a result of hits near the railroad tracks, has resumed," the official said.

Water supply restored in Vinnytsia after massive Russian attack