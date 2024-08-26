Two wounded in Vinnytsia region due to Russian attack, drones and missiles shot down in the region - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM • 129066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165022 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 97680 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109066 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105938 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 86485 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 75337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211646 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 48619 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 75337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154675 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157542 views
Two wounded in Vinnytsia region due to Russian attack, drones and missiles shot down in the region - RMA

Two wounded in Vinnytsia region due to Russian attack, drones and missiles shot down in the region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30592 views

Fifteen UAVs and 22 combat aircraft flew over Vinnytsia region, of which two UAVs and four combat aircraft were shot down. Critical infrastructure was hit, a school and houses were damaged, and two civilians were wounded.

During the attack by Russian troops, 15 drones and 22 cruise missiles flew over Vinnytsia region, 2 drones and 4 missiles were shot down, and 8 drones disappeared. However, there were hits to critical infrastructure, a school and houses were damaged, and two civilians were wounded, the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, reported on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

"In total, 15 UAVs and 22 combat aircraft flew over the territory of the region. Of these, 2 UAVs were preliminarily confirmed to have been shot down by air defense (8 were lost) and 4 were downed by cruise missiles. Unfortunately, there were hits to critical infrastructure. The blast wave also damaged the windows and roofs of one school and private houses. There are two civilians with moderate injuries. There is no information about the dead," Zabolotna reported . 

According to her, all services are working to eliminate the consequences. Electricity and water supply are being restored, she said. "Pyrotechnic crews of the ARZ JV are inspecting the areas of impacts and falls for explosives. The fires caused by the hits have been localized and extinguished," Zabolotna added.

"Railroad traffic, which was stopped as a result of hits near the railroad tracks, has resumed," the official said.

Water supply restored in Vinnytsia after massive Russian attack26.08.24, 11:52 • 21011 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

