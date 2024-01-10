Two UAVs crashed on the territory of a military airfield in Russia at night - rosmedia

On the night of January 10, during a night attack on the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, two drones crashed on the territory of a military airfield in Engels. ASTRA writes about this with reference to its sources, UNN informs.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that UAVs were shot down over the region at night. However, according to ASTRA, there were 2 drones, they were shot down and crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield. The consequences are unknown.

As noted, as of 2021, the Engels air base is the only one in Russia where Tu-160 strategic bombers are based. Since February 2022, the base has been used for large-scale air strikes against Ukraine. On December 26, 2022, three Russian servicemen were killed in an attack on the airfield.