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Two trains collided in Spain: 46 people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

Near Urda station, an AVE train collided with an Iryo train, and two carriages derailed. Authorities fear the death toll may rise.

Two trains collided in Spain: 46 people were killed
Photo: El Pais

At least 46 people were killed in a railway accident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, October 28, near Urda station in Toledo province in central Spain. UNN reports this, citing data from El País and La Vanguardia.

Details

The high-speed AVE train collided with an Iryo train that had stopped on the tracks, according to sources from the 112 emergency service, who said that two carriages fell from the embankment.

Preliminary data indicate that the AVE train may have crashed into the back of the Iryo train, causing two Iryo carriages to derail. Renfe reported that rail service between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia has been suspended. The government canceled its timetable for today.

An official statement from the government of the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha says that "46 people were killed in a railway accident that occurred in Toledo after a Renfe train collided from behind with an Iryo train, which had been stopped for unknown reasons."

The government fears that the number of victims could be higher. "This could be worse than Adamuz," government sources said.

The railway accident in Adamuz, in Spain's Córdoba province, occurred on January 18, 2026. Two high-speed trains collided. Forty-five people were killed, and more than 100 passengers were injured.

One of Europe's largest accidents: at least 40 dead in Spain after train collision - Reuters19.01.26, 20:49 • 4362 views

Julia Shramko

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Road traffic accident
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