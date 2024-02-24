Two teenage girls returned to Ukraine from occupied Luhansk region

Two teenage girls were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports.

Details

At the time of the large-scale invasion, they lived with their grandparents in a small village in the Luhansk region. Their mother worked in the city. The village was quickly occupied, so it was not possible to take the daughters out immediately.

Throughout 2022, the girls were forced to study at school according to the Russian curriculum, as there was no other choice. Later, the occupation authorities began to put pressure on the grandparents. They threatened and insisted on formalizing custody of their granddaughters according to the Russian model. But the girls wanted to meet their mother above all.

Family of a soldier recently released from captivity returned from occupied Kherson region

For almost two years, two teenage girls could not see their mother because of the war. Today they finally met. The Ministry of Reintegration and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network helped to bring the sisters out of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. - said the Ministry of Reintegration.

Addendum

The ministry adds that if you witness the illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or the territory of the Russian Federation, you should report it to the specialized specialist of the Ministry of Reintegration Natalia Yemets by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

You can also contact the National Information Bureau hotline 16-48.

Recall

With the help of the Ministry of Reintegration, a childwho had been separated from his family for almost two years was returned to Ukraine from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region .