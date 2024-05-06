Two students from New Orleans have solved a 2,000-year-old math puzzle and are working on new proofs

Two students from St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans, USA, proved the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry during a math competition. The teachers did not expect anyone to solve this bonus problem, as proving the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry had been considered impossible for almost 2,000 years. Having presented innovative proofs, the students did not stop there - now they are working on further proofs of the Pythagorean theorem, reports UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Michelle Blouin Williams, a math teacher at St. Mary's Academy High School in New Orleans, was expecting ingenuity when she and her colleagues organized a math contest with a challenging bonus question. The bonus question asked students to create a new proof of the Pythagorean Theorem, a fundamental principle of geometry, using trigonometry. The teachers didn't necessarily expect anyone to solve it, as proving the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry had been considered impossible for nearly 2000 years.

But in December 2022, Kalsea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson, seniors at St. Mary's Academy, took on the challenge. The $500 prize fund was a motivating factor.

After months of work, they presented their innovative proofs to their teachers. After the competition, their professors encouraged the students to present at a math conference and then publish their work.

According to CBS News, the students are working on further proofs of the Pythagorean Theorem. They believe they have found five more proofs.

At the same time, despite their impressive achievements, Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson insist that they are not math geniuses.

Why Calcea and Nekiah's work "exploded"

The reaction was crazy and unexpected, says Calcea. The news of their achievement spread around the world. Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulated them. They received a letter of thanks from the governor and the keys to the city of New Orleans.

There are several reasons why their work impressed people so much, the students say.

Maybe because we are African-Americans, first of all. And we're also women. So I think - oh, and our age. Of course, our age probably played a big role - Ne'Kiya said.

Recall

Researchers from Kyoto University and Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered a new species of lily called Lilium pacificum - the first new species of Japanese lilyfound in 110 years, growing in coastal areas that face the Pacific Ocean on the island of Honshu.

Students will be able to form their own educational trajectory, regulate the pace and duration of their studies, and change their major or specialty after a year or a year and a half of study, says Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.