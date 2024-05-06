Two students from New Orleans have solved a 2,000-year-old math puzzle and are working on new proofs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101941 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112000 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154612 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175020 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148443 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29576 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34468 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40569 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38060 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25584 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226303 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113753 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114611 views
Actual
Two students from New Orleans have solved a 2,000-year-old math puzzle and are working on new proofs

Two students from New Orleans have solved a 2,000-year-old math puzzle and are working on new proofs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103132 views

Two high school students from New Orleans have solved a 2,000-year-old mathematical puzzle by proving the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry and are now working on further proofs.

Two students from St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans, USA, proved the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry during a math competition. The teachers did not expect anyone to solve this bonus problem, as proving the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry had been considered impossible for almost 2,000 years. Having presented innovative proofs, the students did not stop there - now they are working on further proofs of the Pythagorean theorem, reports UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Michelle Blouin Williams, a math teacher at St. Mary's Academy High School in New Orleans, was expecting ingenuity when she and her colleagues organized a math contest with a challenging bonus question. The bonus question asked students to create a new proof of the Pythagorean Theorem, a fundamental principle of geometry, using trigonometry. The teachers didn't necessarily expect anyone to solve it, as proving the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry had been considered impossible for nearly 2000 years.

But in December 2022, Kalsea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson, seniors at St. Mary's Academy, took on the challenge. The $500 prize fund was a motivating factor.

After months of work, they presented their innovative proofs to their teachers. After the competition, their professors encouraged the students to present at a math conference and then publish their work.

Image

According to CBS News, the students are working on further proofs of the Pythagorean Theorem. They believe they have found five more proofs.

Image

At the same time, despite their impressive achievements, Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson insist that they are not math geniuses.

Why Calcea and Nekiah's work "exploded"

The reaction was crazy and unexpected, says Calcea. The news of their achievement spread around the world. Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulated them. They received a letter of thanks from the governor and the keys to the city of New Orleans.

There are several reasons why their work impressed people so much, the students say.

Maybe because we are African-Americans, first of all. And we're also women. So I think - oh, and our age. Of course, our age probably played a big role

- Ne'Kiya said.

Recall

Researchers from Kyoto University and Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered a new species of lily called Lilium pacificum - the first new species of Japanese lilyfound in 110 years, growing in coastal areas that face the Pacific Ocean on the island of Honshu.

Students will be able to form their own educational trajectory, regulate the pace and duration of their studies, and change their major or specialty after a year or a year and a half of study, says Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising