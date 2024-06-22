Two residents of Kherson were injured as a result of Russian shelling

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Two residents of Kherson were injured as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

Two men were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kherson, currently they are in a moderate condition.

Two residents of Kherson were injured as a result of Russian shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kherson, 2 men were wounded. Everyone is currently in a moderate state of severity. This is reported by the head of the Kherson City military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

At the moment, two residents of the Kherson City territorial community are injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces

- informed Roman Mrochko.

According to information, at about 15.00 in the Dnipro District of Kherson, 2 citizens came under enemy attack. Consequently, a man born in 1986 received a mine-explosive injury and a wound to the right eye, and a man born in 1980 –  an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the left scapula.

Now the victims are in an average state of severity. They were provided with the necessary medical care.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

