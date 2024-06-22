Two residents of Kherson were injured as a result of Russian shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kherson, 2 men were wounded. Everyone is currently in a moderate state of severity. This is reported by the head of the Kherson City military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

At the moment, two residents of the Kherson City territorial community are injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces - informed Roman Mrochko.

According to information, at about 15.00 in the Dnipro District of Kherson, 2 citizens came under enemy attack. Consequently, a man born in 1986 received a mine-explosive injury and a wound to the right eye, and a man born in 1980 – an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the left scapula.

Now the victims are in an average state of severity. They were provided with the necessary medical care.

Due to enemy shelling, Kherson was left without electricity