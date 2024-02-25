Two people wounded in Dnipro as a result of hostile shelling
Kyiv
Two people were injured and private houses were damaged as a result of shelling in Dnipro, Ukraine, on February 25. This was reported by the mayor of the city.
Two people were wounded in the evening of February 25 as a result of the shelling of Dnipro. There is destruction in the private sector: roofs, facades, windows. This was reported by the mayor Boris Filatov, UNN reports.
Details
After the shelling, there is destruction in the private sector: roofs, facades, windows. Preliminary two wounded
He urged to remain calm and wait for full information.
Recall
In the evening of February 25, Russians sent missiles in the direction of Dnipro and the region. A series of explosions were heard. The Air Force warned of a missile threat.