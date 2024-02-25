Two people wounded in Dnipro as a result of hostile shelling

Two people were wounded in the evening of February 25 as a result of the shelling of Dnipro. There is destruction in the private sector: roofs, facades, windows. This was reported by the mayor Boris Filatov, UNN reports.

After the shelling, there is destruction in the private sector: roofs, facades, windows. Preliminary two wounded emphasized the mayor of Dnipro.

He urged to remain calm and wait for full information.

In the evening of February 25, Russians sent missiles in the direction of Dnipro and the region. A series of explosions were heard. The Air Force warned of a missile threat.