Two people were injured while traveling in the mountains: the State Emergency Service reminded about 5 rules
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were injured while traveling in the mountains: one suffered a hand injury on Mount Khomyak, and the other a head injury on Mount Hoverla.
Rescuers of the Ivano-Frankivsk region twice provided assistance to people who were injured while traveling in a mountainous area. About the rules for tourists told in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.
Details
According to the state emergency service, on Mount Khomyak, a man injured his hand, and on Mount Hoverla, a tourist received a head injury. During the rescue, rescuers constantly kept in touch with the tourist.
Rescuers provided pre-medical care and handed it over to doctors.
The State Emergency Service reminded about 5 rules for tourists:
- Before you go to the mountains or forest, you need to study the map of the area, or better yet, go with someone who knows the area well.
- Take care of the full charge of your mobile phone.
- Appropriate clothing and equipment are required for travel.
- Give preference to bright colors with reflective stripes in your clothes, so it's easier to notice the lost person during the search.
- Register your mountain trips with search and rescue departments.
Rescuers also recommend using the application "Rescue in the mountains".
