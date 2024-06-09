Two people were injured while traveling in the mountains: the State Emergency Service reminded about 5 rules

Rescuers of the Ivano-Frankivsk region twice provided assistance to people who were injured while traveling in a mountainous area. About the rules for tourists told in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the state emergency service, on Mount Khomyak, a man injured his hand, and on Mount Hoverla, a tourist received a head injury. During the rescue, rescuers constantly kept in touch with the tourist.

Rescuers provided pre-medical care and handed it over to doctors.

The State Emergency Service reminded about 5 rules for tourists:

Before you go to the mountains or forest, you need to study the map of the area, or better yet, go with someone who knows the area well.

Take care of the full charge of your mobile phone.



Appropriate clothing and equipment are required for travel.



Give preference to bright colors with reflective stripes in your clothes, so it's easier to notice the lost person during the search.



Register your mountain trips with search and rescue departments.



Rescuers also recommend using the application "Rescue in the mountains".

