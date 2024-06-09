In the mountains near the border came a man without signs of life: what is known

On the slope of Mount pop Ivan Marmarosky near the border, the body of a man without signs of life was found, the State Border Service reported on Sunday, reports UNN.

The body of a man without signs of life was found in the mountains near the border. About the terrible discovery on the slope of the mountain pop Ivan Marmaros Border Patrol this morning reported a local resident - stated in the message of the State Border Service.

Border guards called employees of the State Emergency Service and the police to the scene.

Already the 10th case in May: the body of another drowned man was taken out of the Yew Tree