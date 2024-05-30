Already the 10th case in May: the body of another drowned man was taken out of the Yew Tree

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Already the 10th case in May: the body of another drowned man was taken out of the Yew Tree

Kyiv  •  UNN

The body of the 10th person who drowned since the beginning of May was recovered from the Tisa River by Romanian border guards near the Ukrainian village of Veliky Bychkov.

The body of the Drowned Man was found by Romanian border guards in Krechunesti, opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Veliky Bychkov, on the 10th since the beginning of May. This was reported in the State Border Service on Thursday, writes UNN.

"The body of the 10th drowned person since the beginning of May was washed up on the Bank of the Tisza river," the state border guard service said in Telegram.

The man was found by Romanian colleagues in Krechunesti - opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Veliky Bychkov. 

The state border guard service once again urged not to risk your own life. 

Recall 

On May 7, The State Border Service was informed that the bodies of three drowned people, including a 20-year-old boy, were recovered from the Tisza river. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

