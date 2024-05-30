Already the 10th case in May: the body of another drowned man was taken out of the Yew Tree

The body of the Drowned Man was found by Romanian border guards in Krechunesti, opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Veliky Bychkov, on the 10th since the beginning of May. This was reported in the State Border Service on Thursday, writes UNN.

"The body of the 10th drowned person since the beginning of May was washed up on the Bank of the Tisza river," the state border guard service said in Telegram.

The man was found by Romanian colleagues in Krechunesti - opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Veliky Bychkov.

The state border guard service once again urged not to risk your own life.

Recall

On May 7, The State Border Service was informed that the bodies of three drowned people, including a 20-year-old boy, were recovered from the Tisza river.