Two people injured in morning shelling of Kharkiv

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, 2 people were injured: a man of 52 and a woman of 66. They have an acute stress reaction, they were treated on the spot. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv with an UMPB D-30 bomb at 6:30 am.

Russians strike at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

As a result, three garages were destroyed and three garages were damaged. Another hit was recorded in an open area.

Recall

Earlier , the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported about explosions and hits in Kharkiv. He reported a strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city, but there was no exact information on what exactly struck.

