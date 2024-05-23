Two more people were injured in Lyubotyn as a result of Russian strikes in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, two more people were injured in the town of Lyubotyn as a result of today's hostile strikes, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Russian forces conducted numerous strikes on the cities of Kharkiv and Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, wounding at least 7 civilians and hitting civilian infrastructure.