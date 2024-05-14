Two military units received 45 FPV drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation has handed over 45 more FPV drones to defenders from two units defending Ukraine at the front. This is stated in the story of Novosti.Live, reports UNN.

It is noted that the provided drones were purchased on the recommendations and wishes of the operators responsible for their use. They can be guaranteed to carry more than 1 kg of explosives over a distance of up to 20 km.

"It's no secret that a new era has come to military affairs - the era of drones. And we receive numerous requests from the military for the purchase and transfer of drones. Our Foundation always tries to respond promptly to requests from our defenders. We buy and provide reconnaissance UAVs, attack drones and anti-drone systems with electronic warfare equipment to the soldiers. This time we have delivered 45 FPV drones for two military units," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

A fighter with the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion, call sign Bureviy, who received the drones, emphasized that in the realities of modern warfare, they are used both in offense and defense, and are consumed very quickly.

"We would like to sincerely thank the Vadym Stolar Foundation for the systematic assistance it provides to our unit, which is most often vehicles and drones. Today we will receive them, and tomorrow these "birds" will be destroying the enemy in the Bakhmut direction," added a soldier of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after I. Sirko, call sign "Ataman".

"Each of these drones in the hands of experienced pilots means a certain amount of destroyed enemy equipment and manpower. This means saved lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, which is a priority for our Foundation," said Vadym Stolar .

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the defenders have received from the Vadym Stolar Foundation about 50 thousand pieces of military equipment, tools and clothing, more than 600 pieces of high-tech equipment, such as reconnaissance and attack quadcopters, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare systems, as well as 64 pieces of specialized vehicles.