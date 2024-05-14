Two military units received 45 FPV drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34051 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66287 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34579 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224725 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83697 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66287 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113005 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113893 views
Two military units received 45 FPV drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation

Two military units received 45 FPV drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13564 views

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation has delivered 45 FPV drones capable of carrying over 1 kg of explosives up to 20 km to two Ukrainian military units defending the frontline, providing important support in reconnaissance and offensive operations.

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation has handed over 45 more FPV drones to defenders from two units defending Ukraine at the front. This is stated in the story of Novosti.Live, reports UNN.

It is noted that the provided drones were purchased on the recommendations and wishes of the operators responsible for their use. They can be guaranteed to carry more than 1 kg of explosives over a distance of up to 20 km.

"It's no secret that a new era has come to military affairs - the era of drones. And we receive numerous requests from the military for the purchase and transfer of  drones. Our Foundation always tries to respond promptly to requests from our defenders. We buy and provide reconnaissance UAVs, attack drones and anti-drone systems with electronic warfare equipment to the soldiers. This time we have delivered 45 FPV drones for two military units," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

Image

A fighter with the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion, call sign Bureviy, who received the drones, emphasized that in the realities of modern warfare, they are used both in offense and defense, and are consumed very quickly.

"We would like to sincerely thank the Vadym Stolar Foundation for the systematic assistance it provides to our unit, which is most often vehicles and drones. Today we will receive them, and tomorrow these "birds" will be destroying the enemy in the Bakhmut direction," added a soldier of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after I. Sirko, call sign "Ataman".

Image

"Each of these drones in the hands of experienced pilots means a certain amount of destroyed enemy equipment and manpower. This means saved lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, which is a priority for our Foundation," said Vadym Stolar .

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the defenders have received from the Vadym Stolar Foundation about 50 thousand pieces of military equipment, tools and clothing, more than 600 pieces of high-tech equipment, such as reconnaissance and attack quadcopters, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare systems, as well as 64 pieces of specialized vehicles.

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

