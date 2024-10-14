Two enemy ships with Kalibr missiles detected in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Two hostile Caliber cruise missile carriers were spotted in the Black Sea, firing a total of up to 8 missiles. There were no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and two Kalibr carriers with a volley of up to 12 missiles in the Mediterranean.
Details
At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, which may indicate a decrease in enemy activity in this region.
The situation in the Mediterranean Sea also remains tense: there are two Kalibr carrier ships with a potential volley of up to twelve missiles.
