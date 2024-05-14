Two elderly people killed in Vovchansk and community by new Russian strikes - RMA

Two elderly people, an 80-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, died as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Vovchansk and Hatyshche in Kharkiv region on May 14, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two local residents died as a result of hostilities on May 14 in Vovchansk community of Chuhuiv district. An 80-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling in Vovchansk at 11:55 a.m. An 83-year-old civilian died as a result of shrapnel wounds in the village of Hatyshche - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a private house caught fire in Vovchansk.

"The occupiers continue to use all types of weapons against civilians," the RMA head noted.

