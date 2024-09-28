Two elderly people died due to morning strikes of the Russian army in Kherson region

In the morning of September 28, Russian occupants shelled Novodmitrivka in the Kherson region, killing two elderly people. In addition, in the morning, the village of Dudchany came under enemy fire, and a 68-year-old woman was unblocked from the rubble. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers shelled Novodmitrivka in Kherson district with artillery.

A 72-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

A 75-year-old resident was also wounded, but she died of her injuries in hospital.

In addition, on the morning of September 28, the enemy conducted an air strike on the village of Dudchany. A 68-year-old woman was freed from the rubble of a private house and handed over to medics for medical assistance.

Addendum Addendum

Also, law enforcement officers, while documenting the consequences of hostile shelling of Zmiiv on July 27 at about 21:00, identified an 83-year-old man who was killed.