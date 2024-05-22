ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Two dead, three wounded, including a 10-year - old child-the consequences of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region during the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two people were killed, a 10-year-old child and another person were injured in a Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The Russians also shelled the estuary-wounded a civilian.

In the Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk on May 21, two people were killed and two others were injured, including a 10-year-old child. Also, one person was injured due to enemy shelling of the estuary on the night of May 22.  This UNN reports with reference to the regional police. 

  Details 

During the day, police in the Donetsk region recorded 2,329 enemy attacks.

The invaders concentrated fire on 9 settlements: the cities of Gornyak, Konstantinovka, Toretsk, the villages of acute, Severnoye, the villages of Ozernoye, Ostrovskoye, ROG, Torets.

16 civilian objects were damaged -  12 residential buildings, an outbuilding, cars, and a gas pipeline.

In particular, the Russians launched a missile strike on the village of Rog, which is located within the city of Pokrovsk, as a result of which a private house was destroyed and two more were damaged. 

As of 7 a.m., the rescue operation, which lasted at the site of the impact all night, was completed. The bodies of two people – a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old wife-were released from the rubble. Their 10-year-old son and another 24-year-old man were hospitalized with injuries

- the police report says.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb on Severnoye, three private houses were damaged. Also, Russian troops covered Ozernoye with MLRS "Uragan" - a private house, an outbuilding and two civilian cars were damaged. 

In Konstantinovka, as a result of artillery fire, 5 houses were damaged.

In addition, on the night of May 22, the Russians fired at the estuary – wounded a civilian. 5 private houses, a shop, an administrative building, gas pipelines, and a car were destroyed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

