Two dead, three wounded, including a 10-year - old child-the consequences of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region during the day

In the Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk on May 21, two people were killed and two others were injured, including a 10-year-old child. Also, one person was injured due to enemy shelling of the estuary on the night of May 22. This UNN reports with reference to the regional police.

During the day, police in the Donetsk region recorded 2,329 enemy attacks.

The invaders concentrated fire on 9 settlements: the cities of Gornyak, Konstantinovka, Toretsk, the villages of acute, Severnoye, the villages of Ozernoye, Ostrovskoye, ROG, Torets.

16 civilian objects were damaged - 12 residential buildings, an outbuilding, cars, and a gas pipeline.

In particular, the Russians launched a missile strike on the village of Rog, which is located within the city of Pokrovsk, as a result of which a private house was destroyed and two more were damaged.

As of 7 a.m., the rescue operation, which lasted at the site of the impact all night, was completed. The bodies of two people – a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old wife-were released from the rubble. Their 10-year-old son and another 24-year-old man were hospitalized with injuries - the police report says.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb on Severnoye, three private houses were damaged. Also, Russian troops covered Ozernoye with MLRS "Uragan" - a private house, an outbuilding and two civilian cars were damaged.

In Konstantinovka, as a result of artillery fire, 5 houses were damaged.

In addition, on the night of May 22, the Russians fired at the estuary – wounded a civilian. 5 private houses, a shop, an administrative building, gas pipelines, and a car were destroyed.

