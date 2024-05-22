In Kherson region over the past 24 hours 8 wounded, including a child

In the Kherson region over the past day, the Russian military attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities, wounding 8 people, including 1 child, said on Wednesday the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, Novoberislav, Kazatskoye, Antonovka, Republican, Ivanovka, Gavrilovka, Veletenskoye, Poniatovka, Burgunka, Sadovoye, Belozerka, Berislav, Mikhaylovka, Veseloe, Kazatskoye, Pridneprovskoye and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 6 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. Hits were recorded in a cell tower, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 8 people were injured, including 1 child," Prokudin said in Telegram.

Kherson region under enemy fire: in Kherson a 15-year-old boy was injured due to a Russian strike, in Ivanovka - a 41-year-old man