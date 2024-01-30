Two bodies were recovered and an extreme figure skater was rescued: rescuers on the situation at reservoirs in Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, rescuers discovered the bodies of two drowned people. Another man who went ice-skating on the Dnipro River and ended up in icy water was rescued, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On January 29, a fisherman disappeared on a local reservoir in the Kyiv region, his belongings were left near a pond, and his car was parked on the shore. Today, January 30, the man's body was found and taken out from under the ice by divers.

Also, in the city of Apostolovo, Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers, having noticed the sunken ice 20 meters from the shore, pulled the body of a young man born in 2004 out of the water.

And in the city of Ukrainka, in the Kyiv region, an "extreme figure skater" went skating on the Dnipro River and ended up in icy water. Emergency personnel rescued the man and handed him over to medics with hypothermia.

