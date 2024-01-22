Two coal enterprises in Donetsk region lost power due to enemy shelling

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, power supply to two coal enterprises in Donetsk region was cut off. As a result, 94 miners were left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.

The occupiers made another attempt to destroy industrial facilities in the region. The shelling cut off power supply to two coal mines. At the time, 94 miners were underground. Immediately after the shelling, they were notified of the emergency - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, power supply has now been restored and the miners' lives are not in danger.

Addendum

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning. The attack killed a man and wounded another.