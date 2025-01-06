Two children explode on an explosive device in Donetsk region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57581 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128676 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136211 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172465 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110908 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132012 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130923 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45004 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100914 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103151 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181990 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130923 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132012 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152055 views
Two children explode on an explosive device in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22011 views

In Dobropillya, Donetsk region, two 11-year-old boys sustained leg injuries as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device. The victims were hospitalized, the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Today, January 6, two 11-year-old boys exploded on an unknown explosive device in Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the town of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk district. The children were walking and came across an explosive object.

They were hospitalized with leg injuries. Experts are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The State Emergency Service once again reminded that if you see a suspicious object:

  • Do not approach it.
  • Do not touch it.
  • Call 101 immediately.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of October 2024, 128,000 square kilometers of land and 14,000 square kilometers of water in Ukraine were contaminated with explosive ordnance due to Russia's large-scale invasion

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

