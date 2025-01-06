Two children explode on an explosive device in Donetsk region

Today, January 6, two 11-year-old boys exploded on an unknown explosive device in Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the town of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk district. The children were walking and came across an explosive object.

They were hospitalized with leg injuries. Experts are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The State Emergency Service once again reminded that if you see a suspicious object:

Do not approach it.

Do not touch it.

Call 101 immediately.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of October 2024, 128,000 square kilometers of land and 14,000 square kilometers of water in Ukraine were contaminated with explosive ordnance due to Russia's large-scale invasion.