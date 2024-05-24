Turnstiles malfunctioned in the capital's subway, queues form
Kyiv • UNN
A malfunction of turnstiles in the Kyiv subway caused disruptions in card payments, leading to huge queues at stations.
Social networks report a malfunction of the turnstiles in the Kyiv subway, UNN reports.
For example, it is stated that the turnstiles in the Kyiv subway are malfunctioning. When paying with a card, the system glitches and does not let you through. Due to the problems, there are huge queues at the stations.
In particular, a large crowd has already formed at the Lybidska metro station in front of the turnstiles.
Addendum
The schedule of the Kyiv Ring Train will be changed from May 24 to August 12 due to the construction of a tunnel to exit the new Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge.