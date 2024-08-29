Turkey's largest state-owned bank suspends operations in rubles - rosmedia

The Turkish state-owned bank Ziraat, which ranks first in the country in terms of assets, is winding down operations in Russian rubles. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Russians complain that Ziraat stopped opening ruble accounts without explanation, and offered clients with existing accounts to convert Russian currency into Turkish lira.

At the same time, the Russian media say that until , ruble transactions were available to clients with a residence permit or a document confirming the right to work or study in Turkey.

However, the country is now experiencing difficulties with opening accounts in Russian currency for companies doing business in Turkey. It is also noted that other state-owned banks in Turkey are pursuing a similar policy Ziraat , while some private credit organizations continue to open ruble accounts.

In the winter, it became known that Turkish banks had tightened their policy towards Russian clients. Some financial institutions began to close accounts for companies and increased requirements for individuals who are going to get a card.

One of Turkey's largest banks has again made it difficult for Russian citizens to open accounts