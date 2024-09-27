Trump says he will meet with Zelenskiy tomorrow morning - CNN

Trump has announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

In his statement, former US President Donald Trump said that the meeting would take place at 9:45 a.m. in Trump Tower. He added that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had personally asked him for this meeting.

President Zelenskiy has asked to meet with me, and I will meet with him tomorrow morning around 9:45 at Trump Tower - Donald Trump said.

Recall

On September 26, the Ukrainian leader met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Prior to that, he arrived at the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden, and even earlier, Zelenskyy visited the Capitol to discuss Ukraine's Victory Plan with congressmen.

