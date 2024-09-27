Trump says he will come to Ukraine

US presidential candidate Donald Trump in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to come to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

When Trump talked about how beautiful Ukrainian cities were before the war and how ruined they are now, Zelenskyy countered: "You should come to us, by the way.

"I will do it. It's a beautiful country, beautiful weather, beautiful everything. And a war that should never have happened," Trump said.

Recall

In January, Zelenskyy invited Donald Trump to Kyiv. Zelenskyy expressed interest in hearing Trump's "formula" for ending the war.