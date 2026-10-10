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Trump established a committee to investigate the activities of a Federal Reserve official whom he had previously attempted to fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Trump's committee will examine the allegations against Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. The findings could determine grounds for her dismissal.

Trump established a committee to investigate the activities of a Federal Reserve official whom he had previously attempted to fire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a special committee to investigate the activities of Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. The review may determine grounds for her dismissal. This was reported by the Finnish outlet Yle, citing the White House, UNN writes.

Details

The committee will investigate the allegations against Board member Cook and inform me whether there are grounds for her dismissal

— Trump said.

The American president has repeatedly attempted to remove Cook from office. In particular, in August 2026, the White House notified the official of possible dismissal over allegations of gross negligence.

The Supreme Court previously sided with Cook

Back in August 2025, Trump attempted to dismiss the official from the Federal Reserve System.

However, in June 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the president could not dismiss Cook.

Now the Trump administration has initiated a new investigation to establish whether there are legal grounds for her removal.

Trump is once again pressuring the Fed, seeking to influence interest-rate policy11.08.26, 04:17 • 18450 views

Stepan Haftko

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