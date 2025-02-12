ukenru
Trump counts on China to end Russia's war in Ukraine - CNN

Trump counts on China to end Russia's war in Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28597 views

Trump said that China could play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine because of its influence on Russia. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping is unlikely to support the US initiative because of its strategic partnership with Russia.

US President Donald Trump has said that China could play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing Beijing's significant influence on Russia. However, analysts doubt that Xi Jinping will be ready to support Washington's initiative.

Writes UNN with reference to CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump has clearly outlined who among world leaders he considers to be a key mediator in resolving the conflict. In his opinion, Vladimir Putin's ally, Chinese President Xi Jinping, can help America in this matter.

I hope that China will help us stop the war, in particular between Russia and Ukraine... They have a significant influence on the situation, and we will work with them

- Trump said last month during the World Economic Forum in Davos. 

"Great progress": Trump makes another statement on ending the war

 He repeatedly expressed this opinion during a telephone conversation with the Chinese leader on the eve of his inauguration, and this topic may be discussed again at the Munich Security Conference in the coming days.

Although Trump complicated potential cooperation earlier this month by imposing 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports, the situation in Ukraine could be a rare opportunity for Washington and Beijing to work together, especially as China wants to avoid escalating trade disputes.

If Donald Trump sees cooperation with China as a key factor in improving US-China relations, it could encourage Beijing to play a more active role in resolving the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center for International Studies in Washington, DC. At the same time, she said, China is wary of steps that could harm its relations with Russia.

Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

China has long been trying to position itself as a potential peace mediator, offering its own vision of conflict resolution, but its initiatives have not found support in the West because of its strong ties to the Kremlin.

For Xi Jinping, the partnership with Russia remains strategically important, as it is part of Beijing's broader policy of countering Western influence and changing the world order in its favor.

According to analysts, if Xi takes a seat at the negotiating table, his true ally will be Putin, not Trump, and Washington will have to take this into account in order not to risk isolating its European partners or reaching a compromise unacceptable to Ukraine.

China is not interested in a weakened Russia. Without it, Beijing will lose an important strategic partner.

- said Chong Jah Yan, associate professor at the National University of Singapore. 

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he recently spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics News of the World
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine

