Trump considers Zelensky guilty of Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy was to blame for the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. The former US president also accused Biden of provoking the conflict and claims that there would have been no war under his presidency.
Former US President and candidate for a second term in the White House, Donald Trump, blamed the Russian war against Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.
He should never have allowed this war to begin. The war is lost
The former US president added that President Joe Biden "provoked this war" and reiterated that the war "would never have happened if I had been president.
The newspaper notes that Trump has shown an increasingly friendly relationship with Putin despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. During a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris last month, he argued that the war should end, but avoided answering the question of whether he believed Ukraine should win.
Recall
Donald Trump saidthat he gets along "very well" with Putin and believes that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his watch. He promises to end the war in Ukraine if he becomes president.