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Trump called the elections in Brazil rigged after the defeat of his political ally

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 • 164 views

Trump alleged corruption in Brazil's elections without providing evidence. Lula da Silva defeated Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.8% of the vote.

Trump called the elections in Brazil rigged after the defeat of his political ally

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that there had allegedly been fraud in Brazil’s presidential election, in which the incumbent head of state, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defeated right-wing politician Flávio Bolsonaro. The American leader called the vote corrupt, but provided no evidence of wrongdoing. LRT reports this, citing BNS, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking to journalists before departing Washington for a campaign rally, Trump criticized the election results and said that the election raised serious doubts for him.

I did not support either candidate, but, honestly, it looked like another rigged election; it was so corrupt, so terrible

– the U.S. president said.

Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat

According to the official results, Lula da Silva received 51.8% of the vote, while his opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, received 48.2%. The difference between the candidates was approximately 4.4 million votes.

Bolsonaro did not recognize the election results and said that he would seek to have them annulled. He also criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to extend voting by two hours.

The decision was made following complaints about transportation restrictions that could have prevented some citizens from reaching polling stations. Bolsonaro himself also requested that voting be extended in certain regions due to heavy rains.

The victory secured Lula da Silva a fourth presidential term. His opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, is the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted of attempting a coup after the 2022 election.

Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential election and was elected to a fourth term26.10.26, 05:24 • 11854 views

Stepan Haftko

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