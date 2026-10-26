Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential election and was elected to a fourth term

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of Brazil’s presidential election and was elected to a fourth term. This was reported by the country’s Superior Electoral Court, UNN reports.

Details

Lula da Silva narrowly defeated far-right Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a close race, winning approximately 51.77% of the vote. His opponent received 48.23%.

In early October, Lula da Silva narrowly lost to Bolsonaro in the first round of the election, but won the second round — the first such precedent in Brazil since 1988.

According to Bloomberg, Lula da Silva’s victory was secured by support in northeastern Brazil.

Reminder

For 80-year-old Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the current presidential election was already the seventh of his political career.

On June 17, at the G7 summit in France, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lula da Silva. The Brazilian leader stated that he supports achieving peace in Ukraine and would continue efforts to end the war.

Brazilian President Lula urged Trump to urgently end the war in Ukraine and resolve the situation in Iran