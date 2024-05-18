ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83539 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174237 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165486 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Truckers block the highway to Kyiv in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96021 views

Truckers partially blocked traffic on highways in Kirovohrad and Odesa regions, including the highway to Kyiv near Savrannia in Odesa region. According to regional media reports, they are protesting against the increased mobilization.

The highway to Kyiv has been blocked near Savranya in Odesa region . This is reported by Suspilne with reference to eyewitnesses and police, reports UNN.

Details

Truckers reportedly partially blocked traffic on highways in Kirovohrad and Odesa regions. According to the regional media outlet Intent, the truckers are opposed to the provisions of the new law on mobilization, but they have not officially explained the reason for the gathering.

Image

The National Police reported that trucks had blocked one of the lanes, so traffic on the highway was partially blocked.

The Law on Strengthening Mobilization Came into Force: Who Can Get a Deferment from Military Service18.05.24, 00:01 • 25432 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPoliticsUNN-Odesa
suspilneSuspilne
kyivKyiv

