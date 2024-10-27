Truck hits bus stop near Tel Aviv: 35 injured
Kyiv • UNN
A truck rammed into a bus stop in the Glilot neighborhood near Tel Aviv, injuring 35 people. Many of the victims are elderly, and police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
In Israel, the number of people injured when a truck hit a bus stop near Tel Aviv has risen to 35, UNN reports, citing the Times of Israel .
Details
Reportedly, 35 people were taken to hospitals after a truck hit a bus stop in the Glilok district.
Among them, six people are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition, and 20 have light injuries. Four more have an acute stress reaction.
According to Hebrew-language media reports, many of the victims were elderly people who were getting off the bus before visiting a nearby museum.
As previously reported, the police are calling the incident a terrorist act.