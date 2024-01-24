Trolleybus traffic jam in Kyiv due to broken wires: patrol police warn of traffic complications

Traffic is hampered in Kyiv due to a broken trolleybus line at the intersection of Fedir Ernst and Sviatoslav Khorobyi streets, the capital's patrol police warned, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the breakage of the trolleybus contact line at the intersection of Fedir Ernst and Sviatoslav Khorobyi streets, traffic is hampered. Please take this information into account when planning your trip!" - the patrol police noted on Telegram.

The photo shows a cluster of trolleybuses.

