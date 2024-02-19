Transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland in January amounted to only 5% of the total volume - Kubrakov

The transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland in January compared to exports for the same month in 2022 is about two-thirds less - 0.37 million tons, and it currently accounts for only about 5% of the total. Ukraine is doing everything possible to minimize possible economic losses for Polish farmers, and the blockade is clearly beneficial to Russia. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, according to UNN.

"Ukraine is doing everything possible to minimize possible economic losses for Polish farmers. We believe that the blockade is definitely beneficial to Russia, and it is already using it to show that we are not doing well with friendly Poland," Kubrakov wrote on social network X.

"However, I will speak in the language of numbers. In January 2024, exports of agricultural products were mainly due to sea transportation and were measured in millions of tons. Instead, only 0.37 million tons of agricultural products transited through Poland, which is about 5% of the total. At the same time, in 2022, we exported about 1 million tons of agricultural products per month through Poland," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

